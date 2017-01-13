Forty per cent of Kappara junction completed

Pat Cox speaks as Transport Minister Joe Mizzi (second from left) looks on. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Works on the €26 million Kappara junction have almost reached the halfway stage, and the project is set to be completed within the set timeframe by the end of this year.

Transport Minister Joe Mizzi announced this during an onsite visit held this morning, together with European Coordinator for the TEN-T Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor and former EU Parliament president Pat Cox.



The Transport Minister said that the project was 40 per cent complete, while pointing out that it was on budget and on time.



He noted that during the course of works some defects were discovered in the Wied Għollieqa bridge close to the National Pool. The necessary repairs have been incorporated into the Kappara project.

Mr Mizzi pointed out that apart from alleviating the traffic bottleneck in the area, the project would provide better accessibility to pedestrians crossing from Kappara to Gżira by means of an underpass. Moreover, for the first time ever, sound barriers would be installed to limit noise pollution to neighbouring residents.

On his part, Mr Cox said he was pleased with progress achieved not only on this project, but also on EU financing for the first phase of the Addolorata junction in Marsa, where works are expected to start next year. He added that approval for financing phase B of the project was close.



Commenting on Malta’s EU presidency, Mr Cox said that small members states like Malta had a “benign neutrality” which he said could be crucial in reaching a compromise on major issues.