Farsons' old brewhouse set for restoration

Farsons' old brewhouse in Mrieħel will soon be restored following the Planning Authority's unanimous approval for the €10 million project.

The rehabilitation project covers the restoration and conversion of some 7,000 square metres of industrial space, which will include a visitor centre experience with supporting food and beverage and other retail outlets, flexible work space and additional amenities.

The project is envisaged to start in mid-2017 and is expected to be completed within two years.

The lead designer firm of the project is Ian Ritchie Architects Ltd of London assisted by TBA Periti as the local architects and structural engineers and supported by a multidisciplinary team of local and foreign specialists.

The driving design philosophy has been to sensitively restore and convert the Grade 2 listed building.

The high aesthetic quality of the external envelope of the building will be preserved, including the internal spaces containing brewing machinery and equipment of special industrial heritage interest, which will provide a unique and thematic backdrop throughout the space.

Light will be brought into the central areas via new roof lights and of particular interest, are the existing brewery ‘coppers’, which will form a centerpiece to the visitor centre experience.

Upon the granting of the permit, lead designer Ian Ritchie stated that the project represented an important milestone in the history of the brewery, while also presenting a unique ‘game changing’ perspective for industrial heritage in Malta.