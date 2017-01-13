Woman charged with death of two British pensioners denied bail

A woman accused of killing two British pensioners through negligence was today denied bail after pleading not guilty to charges against her.

Dragana Mihalykovic is suspected of murdering David Grant, 68, and Neville Ayers, 78, in two separate incidents. Both men were found dead inside Ms Mihalykovic's St Paul's Bay apartment, one in February and the other in October 2016.

Prosecutors told a court presided by magistrate Ian Farrugia today that an autopsy performed on Mr Ayers' body had raised police suspicions, with coroners saying they could not say with certainty that he had died of natural causes.

Police allege that Ms Mihalykovic, of Serbian nationality, started a relationship with both men and encouraged them to move in with her, only to subsequently leave them for dead once their money began to run out.

Ms Mihalykovic denies the charges.

Police inspectors Fabian Fleri and James Grech prosecuted. Lawyer Yanica Bugeja was defence counsel.