Air Malta unions to be told Alitalia deal is off

Unions representing Air Malta employees have been summoned to a meeting with the Tourism Minister this afternoon where they are expected to be informed that the Alitalia deal is off.

The General Workers Union, the cabin crew, engineers and pilots' unions will be meeting with Edward Zammit Lewis. It is not known whether the minister will be presenting alternative plans for Air Malta.

Negotiations with the Italian airline have been going on since last April.

The development comes as influential Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Alitalia needs €1 billion to recover.

Alitalia's executives are scrambling to draw up a restructuring plan by the end of January.

The eye-watering figure represents the money required for the recovery and to refinance the company’s debts.

Alitalia, which is 49 per cent owned by Abu Dhabi's Etihad, has its finances in a twist and is losing more than a million euros per day. It may also seek State intervention to survive.

The Maltese government has been eyeing a strategic partner for Air Malta following a five-year EU-mandated restructuring plan. The government has been pouring millions into the national airline amid constant losses.