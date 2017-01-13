Name the arbiter
I refer to Mark Said’s letter ‘Condomini affairs’ (January 9). I would like to know who is the arbiter with regard to condomini affairs. I have asked several legal sources and I had slippery answers.
Please, can the relevant authority say who the arbiter is and how this office can be contacted to settle condomini quarrels?
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.