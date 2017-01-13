Children of lesser parents

Whereas it is highly commendable that students who frequent State schools are given free transport, one may ask why is it that their counterparts attending private and Church schools do not benefit from the same advantages. They are also citizens of the same country and their parents pay taxes just like those parents whose children are in State schools.

An advantage in offering free school transport for all students will surely reduce the aweful traffic jams we are experiencing every day. These traffic jams are costing all citizens money and time, as well as having negative effects on our health. As things are, many parents prefer to take their children to school by using their own car because it is cheaper. It is a question of justice. It will also result in a win-win situation for students, their families and the public.