Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 00:01 by

Paul Zammit, Birkirkara

Children of lesser parents

Whereas it is highly commendable that students who frequent State schools are given free transport, one may ask why is it that their counterparts attending private and Church schools do not benefit from the same advantages. They are also citizens of the same country and their parents pay taxes just like those parents whose children are in State schools.

An advantage in offering free school transport for all students will surely reduce the aweful traffic jams we are experiencing every day. These traffic jams are costing all citizens money and time, as well as having negative effects on our health. As things are, many parents prefer to take their children to school by using their own car because it is cheaper. It is a question of justice. It will also result in a win-win situation for students, their families and the public.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Democracy restored

  2. Civil libel damages

  3. Time, fate and synchronicity

  4. Fourth floor deals

  5. Children of lesser parents

  6. Name the arbiter

  7. Catholic politicians

  8. A year of reckoning

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed