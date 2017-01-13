Catholic politicians

As already stated, a politician who is a follower of Christ cannot be in favour of divorce, abortion, euthanasia etc. One must not forget that Christ also made it abundantly clear to His followers that “No man can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one and love the other or he will sustain the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and Mammon” (Mt 6,24).

When one reads, in the Auditor General’s report for the year 2015 that revenue arrears amount to €2,620,586,224 (of which €2,186,230,968 are not collectable) one gets the impression Mammon might have quite a good following among Maltese ‘Catholics’.

It follows that a Catholic politician is also bound to speak and act vigorously against tax evasion and not give the nod when his electors seek to evade giving Caesar his due. The figures shown in the Auditor General’s report for 2015 indicate that the rot set in well before our politicians started debating divorce, civil marriage etc. (Note: arrears as on December 31, 1983 stood at €193,077,536).

Life in Malta being what it is, a Catholic who fights, or points out, such abuses (not necessarily a politician) may, likewise, find himself in the wilderness.