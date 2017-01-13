Sporting briefs

Schlupp: Leicester City will allow unsettled winger Jeffrey Schlupp to leave the Premier League champions for the right fee, manager Claudio Ranieri said. Schlupp, 24, has been reduced to a bit-part role this season and is nearing a £12 million move to relegation-threatened Crystal Palace, according to British media reports. “Jeff is a fantastic man and player – I said if he wants to go, he can go but it’s also important to get the right money for the club. He can go for the right money,” Ranieri said.

Caldara: Juventus have signed Mattia Caldara on a five-year contract but the promising Italy Under-21 defender will remain with Atalanta until June 2018. The 22-year-old has agreed a deal running until 2021 with the reigning Serie A champions, with Atalanta both receiving €15million in return and keeping the player in Bergamo for 18 months.

Narsingh: Swansea have signed Holland winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven for £4 million. The 26-year-old becomes Paul Clement’s first signing at Swansea, having been a target for former manager Bob Bradley. Narsingh’s two-and-a-half-year deal was announced on the official Swansea website.

Gerrard: Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is set to receive the Freedom of the City. The ex-midfielder, now back home on Merseyside after an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy, is to be awarded the city’s highest civic honour in recognition of his contribution to national and international football, as well as his charity work in helping disadvantaged children across the country. Gerrard was nominated by Mayor Joe Anderson and the decision is set to be formally agreed a city council meeting next week.

Sheridan: League One strugglers Oldham have sacked manager Stephen Robinson and replaced him with John Sheridan. The Latics are bottom of the table and without a win in their last 10 league matches. Sheridan, who has already enjoyed four spells as both interim and permanent Oldham boss, was sacked by League Two Notts County at the start of January with the Magpies embroiled in a relegation scrap.