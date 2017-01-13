Mosta add two other foreigners to their squad

Mosta FC have added two other overseas players to their roster as they look to revive their fortunes in the BOV Premier League.

The Blues have strengthened their defence with the capture of Frenchman Cedric Hengbart.

The 36-year-old had enjoyed spells with AC Ajaccio and AJ Auxerre earlier in his career.

Mosta have also taken Slovak winger Erik Mikes on loan from FC Trencin as part of a collaboration agreement attained by the Maltese club earlier this season through the contribution of team manager Trevor Fenech.

Mikes, 19, is set to replace Slovakia compatriot Martin Vlcek who played for Mosta in the first part of the campaign but who has now joined Inter Bratislava on loan until the end of the season.

Hengbart and Mikes are expected to make their first appearance for relegation-troubled Mosta when they face Tarxien Rainbows in a league match at the Tedesco Stadium, tomorrow.

Mosta coach Zsolt Hornyak is also running the rule on a Guatemala striker Angelo Padilla.

The 26-year-old, who has six appearances for his country’s national team, arrived in Malta yesterday but a decision on his future will be taken next week.