Jhonnattann set for UAE  

Jhonnattann Benitez is set to start a new challenge with a club in the UAE. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Valletta are set to lose another key player from their squad as striker Jhonnattann has agreed to join a club in the UAE on loan until the end of the season with an option of making the transfer permanent.

The Brazilian’s impending departure will be another blow to Valletta’s title aspirations as he has been one of the pillars in Paul Zammit’s team this season, netting seven goals in 17 league matches.

He will become the second forward to leave the Citizens this month following Argentine Federico Falcone, now at Malaysian side FC Terenggannu.

Jhonnattann’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season but earlier this week he had reached an agreement with Valletta to extend his contract for another three years.

“This transfer has come out of the blue,” Alex Fenech, vice-president of Valletta FC, told Times of Malta yesterday.

“Jhonnattann leaving the club was never on the agenda but when we were approached by the UAE club with a lucrative offer we simply could not turn it down… he had always been loyal to our club so he deserves this opportunity.

“This week he signed a new three-year contract so he goes on loan first then we’ll see what develops.”

Jhonnattann will play his final match for the champions tomorrow against Gżira United before leaving the islands for the UAE.

Meanwhile, Valletta have already identified a replacement for Jhonnattann as they’re expecting the arrival of an Argentine striker today.

He will not be involved against Gżira but could make his debut in the FA Trophy fourth round clash against Balzan next Wednesday.

Temile-Muir swap move completed

Birkirkara and Sliema Wanderers yesterday struck a deal that will see Frank Temile joining the Blues and wingback Gary Muir going the other way as part of the transfer package.

Both parties had reached a verbal agreement late Wednesday but the transfer was finally concluded yesterday afternoon.

Temile has put pen paper on an 18-month contract at Sliema and will don the Blues’ colours for the first time against Ħamrun Spartans tomorrow.

Muir signed a one-and-half-year contract at Birkirkara who play league leaders Balzan on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Floriana are expected to increase their midfield options with the signing of Argentine Sebastian Ricardo Nayar.

Nayar came through the youth sector of Buenos Aires giants Boca Juniors and also formed part of their senior team in season 2007-08. The 28-year-old had started the current season at Greek side Panegialos FC.