Football news

Manchester United have triggered a clause in Marouane Fellaini’s contract that will keep the midfielder at Old Trafford until 2018, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Fellaini, who scored his first goal of the season during the Tuesday’s League Cup win over Hull City, signed a four-year deal with the option of a further year when he joined from Everton for £27.5 million in 2013.

“Manchester United have confirmed a clause has been triggered in Marouane Fellaini’s contract to extend his stay with the club,” the club said.

Allardyce keen to reinforce defence

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is looking for backline reinforcements during the January transfer window to shore up one of the Premier League’s most porous defences as the club fights to remain in the top flight.

Palace have the joint-third worst defence in the league, conceding 37 goals in 20 games.

“My interest is in strengthening the defence, not the attack at this moment in time. When Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako come back (from the Africa Cup of Nations), we have got good options on the front line,” Allardyce said.

“It is not a priority but we need to secure more defensive players. We have got bids in for three or four players and will find out if they are successful later today.”

Oscar move massive says Villas-Boas

Manager Andre Villas-Boas believes Oscar’s decision to join Shanghai SIPG is a significant move for the growth of Chinese Super League (CSL) because of the Brazilian’s relative youth.

Having signed the 25-year-old midfielder from Chelsea for a reported figure of €60 million, the Portuguese manager hopes he can help SIPG to their first CSL title in the upcoming season.

“The fact that Oscar has signed for Shanghai means a lot for Chinese football,” Villas Boas told DSP magazine in Qatar.

“He’s a player that joins the Chinese Super League at the age of 25. It means he’s at his full potential and had options to go to big clubs.”

Chelsea granted ground permission

Chelsea have been given local government planning permission to redevelop their Stamford Bridge ground into a 60,000-seater stadium, the Premier League leaders announced.

Chelsea, who won the last of their five league crowns in 2014-15, said a key hurdle had been overcome, but it did not mean building work could begin.

“Tonight the (Hammersmith and Fulham) council’s planning committee considered the application and we are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home,” the club said.

Miura, 50, signs new contract

Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura will play on past his 50th birthday after signing a new one-year contract.

Miura, who turns 50 on February 26, has put pen to paper on a deal with second division Yokohama FC, the club has confirmed.

He said: “I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my team-mates and supporters who have always given me support.”

The 49-year-old, who retired from international football 17 years ago, scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for his country.

City charged under anti-doping rules

Manchester City have been charged with allegedly failing to ensure their anti-doping ‘club whereabouts’ information was accurate, the English FA said.

It said the Premier League club had until Jan. 19 to respond.

No further details were given.

Regulation 14 of the FA anti-doping regulations requires all clubs to provide, on request, training dates, start and finish times, where training is taking place and players’ overnight addresses.

“It shall also be a breach of this Regulation 14 by the Club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the Club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate,” the rules stipulate.

Napoli’s Milik back intraining after injury

Napoli have confirmed Arkadiusz Milik has returned to training following his three-month injury lay-off.

The Poland striker, who arrived in Naples in the summer having been transferred from Ajax, has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty in early October.

The club posted a picture on its Twitter account of the 22-year-old smiling, with the caption: “Arek is healed! He can return to training with the group. Welcome back”.

Milik has scored seven goals in nine games for Napoli, who are third in Serie A.