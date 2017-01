Everton confirm Schneiderlin deal

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United for a fee that could rise to £24 million ($29.28 million), the Merseyside club said yesterday.

The 27-year-old France international was signed from Southampton for 25 million pounds in 2015, but became a peripheral figure under United manager Jose Mourinho, making only eight appearances this season.

He said in a club statement that he was relishing the prospect of being reunited with Everton manager Ronald Koeman, with whom he worked for one season at Southampton.

“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him,” Schneiderlin said.

“He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.”

Everton said the midfielder had signed a four-and-a-half-year deal for an initial £20 million fee, which could rise to £24 million.

The move comes days after Koeman urged the Everton board to back him in the transfer market after Saturday’s FA Cup exit at home to Leicester City.

“I’m very pleased because I know the player, I know the qualities of the player, I know him as a person and he’s really desperate to come to Everton – and that’s what we need,” Koeman said.

Schneiderlin’s move has enabled fellow midfielder Tom Cleverley to join Watford on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 27-year-old had joined their rivals for the rest of the season with an option for Watford to buy.