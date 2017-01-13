Barcelona deserved to progress, says coach Enrique

Luis Enrique felt Barcelona deserved to go through after Lionel Messi’s late free-kick secured a 4-3 aggregate win over Athletic Bilbao in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Messi broke Bilbao’s hearts with 12 minutes remaining at the Nou Camp to seal a 3-1 win on the night and ensure Enrique’s men made it to the last eight.

Barca went into the second leg trailing 2-1 but Luis Suarez cancelled out Bilbao’s advantage with his 100th goal for the club before the break and Neymar struck from the penalty spot after the restart before Enric Saborit pulled one back.

Messi ultimately sealed victory with a goal which means he, Suarez and Neymar have now scored a staggering 302 between them since joining forces.

And Enrique paid tribute to his much-vaunted attacking trio for once again living up to their lofty reputation.

“We are in a world of hype and it seems they are obliged always to score,” he said after the game. The truth is that if these three have to prove something it would be ridiculous.”

“These last three games make me feel very proud as a coach,” he added.

“I’ve seen things very similar in all three games, I’ve seen control of the game, and today Athletic, has practically no chance.

“Winning is always good and I think we deserved to progress.”