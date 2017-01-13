Balzan unveil new shirt to mark 80th anniversary
Balzan FC yesterday unveiled a new football kit to commemorate their 80th anniversary. The new kits, supplied by sponsors Joma, are a replica of the shirt worn by the Balzan team way back in 1937. Club president Anton Tagliaferro said: “At Balzan FC, we always strive to do everything in the right way and professionally. I am impressed with the progress of the club and the talent coming through from our academy. I hope we continue to be successful for many more years to come. It would be fantastic if in our 80th anniversary, the club could win an important trophy.”
