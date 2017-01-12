US EPA to accuse Fiat Chrysler of excess diesel emissions
The US Environmental Protection Agency will accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software that allowed excess diesel emissions in just over 100,000 US trucks and SUVs sold since 2014, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The EPA told the automaker it believes its undeclared emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law. Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.
Its U.S.-listed shares were down 9 percent.
The case comes amid rising scrutiny by EPA of automaker emissions after Volkswagen AG admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests in 580,000 U.S. vehicles.
The EPA has for months declined to certify Fiat Chrysler's 2017 diesel vehicles for sale in the United States.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.