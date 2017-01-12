Fourteen tons of marijuana burned in Bolivia

Special Bolivian forces set fire to three fields of marijuana, or the equivalent of 14 tons, in the municipality of Mizque, located in the central Bolivian department of Cochabamba.

The drugs were brought together from around the region and cumulatively made up roughly two hectares of land, according to Bolivia's Special Narcotrafficking Forces (FELCN).

"It's the first time we have found a field of marijuana of this size for this region. On previous occasions we have seen smaller ones. This marijuana would have needed four to six months of harvesting, and so they took advantage of the rain so more plants could be grown," said FELCN Director-General, Santiago Delgadillo.

After 13 years of work, FELCN notched its first year in 2015 of reducing drug levels in Bolivia.

Over the course of his decade in power, leftist Bolivian President Evo Morales has called for a humane global approach to drugs control. Morales himself is a former coca farmer. Coca, which is the base of cocaine, also provides medicinal benefits and has a revered in standing in ancient cultures.

Landlocked Bolivia is often a transit point for drugs passing through the region.