‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs to challenge unbeaten Golovkin

Undefeated middleweight slugger Gennady Golovkin will put four world championship belts on the line March 18 against WBA champion Daniel Jacobs, who said that he relished another chance to beat the odds.

Golovkin, of Kazakhstan, is 36-0 with 33 knockouts but Jacobs, known as “The Miracle Man” after winning his battle with bone cancer, is keen for the Madison Square Garden clash.

“The creator has positioned my life to be an inspiration to so many people throughout the world. So many people are affected by cancer,” Brooklyn’s Jacobs told reporters.

“The fact that I can overcome... winning this fight will take everything to the next level.”

While Golovkin, with knockout power in both hands, has been invincible, Jacobs has earned respect for his courage and perseverance as well as for pugilistic skills that have led to a 32-1 record with 29 stoppages.

In May 2011, Jacobs was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer and was left partially paralysed.

After radiation treatments, surgery to remove a tumour wrapped around his spine and arduous rehabilitation, he re-turned to boxing in late 2012.