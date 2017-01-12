Crowds flock to Ta’ Qali for the Demolition Derby

A tight situation during last Sunday’s Demolition Derby at the racing circuit in Ta’ Qali. Photo: Mario Micallef

Competition at the circuit in Ta’ Qali returned with a bang on Sunday at the Assoccjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi (ASMK) decided to wrap up the day’s programme of racing with the Demolition Derby.

The popular charity race, where the last car standing gets the day’s honours, was originally scheduled for December 18 but persistent bad weather disrupted the programme and an alternative date had to be found.

In the meantime, urgent works on the racetrack and facilities also had to be undertaken following extensive damage by the heavy rains that fell before Christmas.

A sizeable crowd, which filled all parts of the terraces, turned up on Sunday for the derby, now in its 22nd running.

Fourteen drivers lined up for the challenge.

The competitors were Jason Magro (Hillman Hunter), Frank Butler (Lada), Larkin Butler (Hillman Hunter), Karl Mizzi (Lada), Leo Butler (Volvo), Marlon Caruana (Ford Escort), Wayne Mallia (Volvo), Kevin Barbara (Ford Escort), Mauro Cassar (Lada), Matthew Mallia (Volvo), Clint Farrugia (Volvo), Kane Pisani (Toyota Carina), Emanuel Fenech (Proton Sage) and Shaw Pisani (Toyota Corolla).

Two laps on the track were performed by all cars before they got the green light to start banging their way in all directions but within the strict rules imposed by the organisers.

Racing was spectacular as drivers sought to keep their cars running on track before all was sent for scrap.

Soon, only three cars remained on the track – the Volvo and the Hillman Hunter driven by the Butler brothers and Caruana’s Escort.

In the end, the sporting contest, which lasted 44 minutes to complete, was decided in favour of Leo Butler inside his battered Volvo.

Caruana was the runner-up and Larkin Butler third.

Meanwhile, the ASMK confirmed that the next racing series at Ta’ Qali will be held on Sunday, January 22.

Competition on the day will be reserved solely for Autocross and Motocross.