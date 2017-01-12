Opening concert of Baroque Festival

Concerto de’ Cavalieri open the Valletta International Baroque Festival tonight with a concert at the Ta’ Ġieżu Church. Photo: Paolo Soriani

The much-loved Valletta International Baroque Festival returns from tonight with concerts spread out around the capital city.

Tonight’s concert focuses on the trumpet, with a programme that includes compositions by Corelli, Torelli, Scarlatti, Albinoni, Vivaldi and Händel.

Performing these works are the Concerto de’ Cavalieri, hailed by Fanfare Magazine as one of Italy’s most vibrant and exciting groups dedicated to period-instrument performance of 18th century music.

Founded by Marcello Di Lisa at the Scuola Normale Superiore in Pisa, the orchestra performs at some of the most prestigious international venues such as the Musikverein in Vienna, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Auditorio Nacional in Madrid, the Centro Cultural de Belém in Lisbon and at the Festival d’Ambronay, among others. They have collaborated with various soloists including Daniela Barcellona, Vivica Genaux, Ann Hallenberg, Kristina Hammarström and Maurice Steger.

Intensely involved in the rediscovery of forgotten works, Concerto de’ Cavalieri premiered Alessandro Scarlatti’s Serenata Erminia, Nicola Porpora’s Serenata La Iole and the Vivaldi Opera Tito Manlio (1720 Rome version).

Conducted by Di Lisa who also plays the harpsichord, tonight’s concert features Andrea di Mario on the baroque trumpet.

■ Tonight’s concert is taking place at the Ta’ Ġieżu Church in Valletta at 7.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit http://vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt . The festival runs until January 28 and this space will carry information on daily events throughout.