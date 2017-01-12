Advert
Thursday, January 12, 2017, 06:01

Open mic session

Glen Calleja is tonight’s special guest at the first open mic evening organised by Inizjamed this year. Photo: Gilbert Calleja

A new season of open mic sessions organised by Inizjamed starts tonight in Mosta.

The public is invited to attend to read a poem or a story, perform or play their own music. Any genre, any language and any subject is welcome.

The evening’s special guest is poet, story-teller, theatre performer and book binder Glen Calleja. He writes mainly in Maltese, but has also published poetry, essays and short stories in English. Calleja will be reading extracts from different phases of work development and publications, including eki t’eki (2002), Ir-Raġel (2010, 2012), Kull Filgħaxija kif mal-Għabex Tnin u Tmut Saħħet il-Jum (2014) and Iswed Assolut (2016).

Inizjamed’s aim is to develop the open mic culture in the Maltese islands. Past open mics include those held in Gżira, Marsascala, Qala and various locations in Valletta. This is Inizjamed’s 10th open mic session.

■ Tonight’s session takes place at City Bar in Mosta at 7.30pm. For more information, look up the event on Facebook.

