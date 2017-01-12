National Trust lecture series resumes

Keith Buhagiar (right) will deliver a talk tonight that will look at the development of Malta’s rural landscape, including the role of subterranean aquifers.

The first monthly lecture for 2017 at Din l-Art Ħelwa is being held tonight and deals with the development of Malta’s rural landscape.

Keith Buhagiar will look at the changes that took place between 900 AD and 1900, providing an overview of recently conducted archaeological and historical research carried out both locally and abroad that looked into this period.

He will explain how the Maltese terrestrial geological formations and stratification are a determining factor in the formation of subterranean aquifers, water-harvesting and storage, landscape development and utilisation. Emphasis will be placed on Upper Coralline Limestone perched aquifer subterranean galleries and the agricultural estates (viridaria) in which they are located.

The water galleries will be examined for shared characteristics with qanat technology from the Islamic and Roman worlds. Questions will be raised, including whether they could be part of a new agricultural package introduced during the Muslim or the post-Muslim period between the 11th and 14th centuries and whether perched aquifers located in Globigerina Limestone formations had an influence on settlement location in central and southern Malta.

Buhagiar is a PhD graduate in archaeology from the University of Malta specialising in rural landscape development, related water management systems as well as Maltese and Sicilian medieval and Early Modern cave-settlements. He lectures in palaeochristian and medieval archaeology at the Department of Classics and Archaeology at the University of Malta. His research has been widely published in both foreign and local specialist books and journals.

■ Tonight’s talk is taking place at 133, Melita Street, Valletta at 6.30pm. It will be conducted in English. Entrance is free, but donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa are appreciated.