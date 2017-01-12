Conference on LGBTIQ wellbeing
A conference entitled Seeking the Wellbeing of LGBTIQ persons is being held on Saturday in Mosta.
Organised by Drachma, guest speakers include psychotherapist Angele Licari and spiritual director Charló Camilleri. Transperson Alex Mangion, and Josef and Romina Camilleri, parents of an LGBTIQ son, will share their personal stories.
■ The conference is taking place on Saturday at 9am at Mount St Joseph, Tarġa Gap, Mosta. The participation fee includes a coffee break, while lunch is optional. For more information, please call 7944 2317, 7925 3875 or e-mail [email protected].
