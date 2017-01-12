Announcements

BUGEJA. On January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINO of Vittoriosa, residing at Marsascala, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Christopher and his partner Lucienne, daughter Nadya, sister Hilda Duncan, grandchildren David, Ann, Maria and Victoria, great-grandchildren Sarah, Martina, Yan, Yasmine and Delyth, his long-time close friend Carmen Micallef, in-laws, other relatives and his many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, January 13 at 8.30am at St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the consultant, nurses and staff at Surgical Wards 2 and 3 and ITU at Mater Dei Hospital.

DESIRA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIGE of Ħamrun, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted brother Lino, her sisters Maria, widow of Paul Pace, Blanche and her husband Gilbert Beale and Joan and her husband Edgar Ellul, her sister-in-law Inez, widow of Antonio, her uncle Alfred and aunt Adelina, her nephews and nieces, Blanche, Joanne, Marco, Caroline, Elizabeth, James, Malcolm and Elaine and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 13 at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the consultant, nurses and staff at Surgical Ward 5, Mater Dei Hospital, for their constant care and attention.

GRISCTI. On January 10, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, JOSEPH, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss Laura, his sons Pierre and Elena and Jan and Cindy, his brothers Alfred and his wife Mona and George and his wife Jane, his grandchildren Clint, Kurt, Yara, and Neil, his great-granddaughter Lyra, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 12 at 9.30am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA STELLA of Sliema, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Miriam, her cousins, especially Joe and Nancy, other relatives and her friends, especially Joe, Lourdes and Nicolas, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 12 at 1.30pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On January 10, CECIL FRANCIS, widower of Marionne, née Arrigo, aged 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church to which he was so devoted. Now reunited with his darling Marionne and his dearest parents, he leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his treasured children Kristine Podestà, Malcolm, Rachel and Adrian Zammit Tabona, Ian and Mandy, James and Margaret, his precious grandchildren Maya and David, Hannah and David, Suzanna, Aaron and Mikela, Davinia and Logan, Yasmin and Matthew, Duncan and Ania, Christoph and Daphne, Jordane and Ben, Shawn, Ben, Elizabeth, Victoria and James, his dear great grandchildren Shaye, Charlotte, Lily, Harry, Ema Mairie and George, his brother Ronald and Lina, his sisters Edith Mamo, Bernadette and Dorothy Fenech Pace, his nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, January 14 at 10am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May he rest in eternal peace. Forever united in spirit.

Requiem Mass

On the trigesima die since the passing away of VASILIOS DIONYSSOPOULOS. Greatly and sadly missed by his wife Maria Dolores (Doris), née Licari, his children Stavros, Katina, Stephanie and their spouses, his nine grandchildren, his sister Olga, his in-laws (the Licari family) Victor, Marie Lourdes, Joseph B., Marlene, widow of Bernard, Sister Helendina, SJA, Esther Vella Bonnici, Paul, Edward and Ruth Aquilina and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at the Good Shepherd convent, Balzan. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – MARY, née Borda, died on January 12, 1968. Always remembered in our prayers. Her children Lillian and Rosemarie Sansone and grandchildren Bernadette Angeli, Therese Zammit and Marie Tabone.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 29th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Hector, Oliver and Paul together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELICATA – DORIS. Cherished memories of a beloved mother on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, their respective husbands and wives, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEPARES. In loving memory of CHARLES, husband of the late Josephine, who passed away on January 13, 2003. Never forgotten, and always in our hearts and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia. Masses will be celebrated for his intentions tomorrow, Friday, January 13 at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

GULIA – JOAN ANTIDA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Remembering you always with love and gratitude, your sons Kenneth, Alan, Gavin and his wife Fleur and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi, other relatives and friends.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD – GLADYS. The passing years have not dimmed our memory and love for you. With deepest love Marie-Anne, Etienne and families.

REFALO. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, LAURA, on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten. Mary, John and families and Michael’s family. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

STAFRACE – VICTOR. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Josie and Suzanne, Odette and Patrick and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.