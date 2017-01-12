Falcons come up just short in rally
Kavallieri 26
Falcons 24
Katka Vrbacka struck early in this women’s Sevens League match at Marsa last weekend to put Falcons seven points ahead after she broke through a strung-out defence on halfway and then converted her own try.
However, Amanda Cassar put the scores level after a similar move to that of Vrbacka and she also converted her own score.
Kavallieri attacked again from the restart, but Falcons won a penalty on their own five-metre line. They worked the ball out to Caroline Gafa, who showed a fine turn of speed to run 60 metres, breaking through Alena Simina Nesu’s tackle on the way.
Kavallieri were then put on the back foot by some concerted attacking from Falcons, conceding a series of penalties, the last of which Marion Azzopardi took quickly and fired a pass to Done-vellon Sladden who dived over to score.
With the half-time score 17-7 for Falcons, Kavallieri immediately clawed seven points back when Falcons fluffed the kick-off, Jacqueline Richards received the ball from the resulting free-kick and sprinted half the length of the pitch to score.
And they took the lead soon after, when Falcons were caught in possession on their 22-metre line, the ball was stolen by Amanda Cassar and she broke through to score and convert.
Richards was proving to be unstoppable and she soon powered over for her second converted try of the day.
Trailing by nine points and attacking desperately, Falcons needed to score twice, and although Vrbacka put them within sight of the victory by scoring and converting, Kavallieri held on to finish worthy winners.
Other results
Kavallieri vs Overseas - 10-24
Falcons vs Overseas - 17-14
