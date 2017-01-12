Watch: Father, daughter found in Australia after a month at sea

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Reuters

A New Zealand man and his six-year old daughter missing at sea for more than a month have landed in Australia.

Alan Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on a tiny catamaran with his daughter Que on December 17 and said his original plan was to sail north to the Bay of Islands in time for Christmas.

However, he turned up about 2,600km off course in Ulladulla, New South Wales, yesterday.

He played down any potential danger surrounding the voyage, despite the fact that one of the catamaran's rudders broke four days into the journey and he was left to steer with one rudder.

Friend and fellow Kawhia resident Mo Shuttleworth said Mr Langdon had saved his daughter's life when his boat went down in the Category 5 tropical storm that struck Vanuatu last year.