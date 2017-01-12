Trade unions complain of lack of consultation on Air Malta

The FORUM group of trade union has complained that it is not being updated by the government about the future of Air Malta.

It said no consultation is being made with three of its members - the Association of Airline Engineers Malta (AAE), the Airline Pilots Association – Malta (ALPA) and the Union of Cabin Crew- Malta (UCC).

The group expressed concerns about media reports that strategic partnership talks with Alitalia had failed.

"Unfortunately the Air Malta restructuring initiative and the results of discussions on a potential strategic partnership are being kept behind closed doors. This situation is creating uncertainty and unnecessary anxiety among employees who are concerned about their future prospects with Air Malta," FORUM said.

It requested an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Tourism.