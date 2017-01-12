Advert
Thursday, January 12, 2017, 07:11

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Malta has emerged as the favourite location for a post-Brexit subsidiary of insurance firm Lloyds of London. In another story, it says weedkillers containing the controversial glyphosate and POE-tallowamine can no longer be sold in Malta, and their use will be completely banned come April.

The Malta Independent leads with the ceremonial opening of Malta’s EU Presidency yesterday evening.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister’s address to Commissioners telling them that the Maltese Presidency would offer simple solutions to major problems.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Opposition leader’s address to the EU Commissioners during which he said that for Europe to belong to the people, it had first to understand what the people were feeling.

