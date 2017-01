Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Three people were hospitalised this morning following a collision between a truck and a car in Triq Manuel Dimech, Qormi at around 8am.

Their condition is not yet known.

The police said the car was being driven by a 38-year-old man from Msida. A 42-year-old woman, also from Msida, was a passenger.

The truck was being driven by a 35-year-old Serbian man who lives in Mosta.