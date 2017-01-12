Tender for migrants job brokerage office to be issued in the coming days

A call for tenders will be issued in the coming days for the setting up of a job brokerage office to handle the employment of migrants in an orderly manner, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced this afternoon.

“This will do away with the current practice, akin to a third-world country, where migrants loiter at roundabouts in the hope of landing a job. Instead, there will be a job brokerage office, whereby employers can acquire the services of these migrants in a regulated fashion so that they will not be abused, and at the same time not undermining the quality of jobs of Maltese workers,” Dr Muscat said.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at Castille during the launch of a study on the construction and property industry. The report which will be compiled by KPMG will be presented in six months’ time and is being carried out on the initiative of the Malta Developers’ Association.

Its aims will be to identify trends in the real estate and construction industry, and serve as a policy guideline for government as well as banks who have a significant exposure to this sector.

The study will be conducted by a number of economists who will look into the economic ripple effects of this industry, its long-term sustainability and other issues like the affordability index. Though the conclusions will be presented to government next June, the study will be reviewed on an annual basis for the following two years.

MDA President Sandro Chetcuti said this exercise was part of their vision to have a more professional approach to this sector.

“Developers cannot keep relying on their gut feeling to take decisions, and they need to have more reliable benchmarks,” he said.

Bank of Valletta, HSBC, and APS are supporting this study.