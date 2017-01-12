'Persons of trust' in ministries decline by 72

Photo by Jon Borg.

The number of persons of trust engaged in 14 of the 16 government ministries has dropped to 116 from the 188 employed in March 2013 when Labour came to power, according to figures given out in parliament.

Questions made by Jason Azzopardi (PN) showed that the highest number of persons of trust, 24, are employed in the Office of the Prime Minister. The number is 23 less than the original 47 employed in 2013.

This is followed by the Deputy Prime Minister's office, which still has the original 19 persons of trusts.

The other ministries have the following numbers (those employed in 2013 are in brackets): Foreign Affairs: six (13); Education: eight (12); Transport: 10 (11), Gozo: seven (13); Social Dialogue: two (seven); Economy: four (eight); Family: six (eight); Tourism: three (10); Home Affairs: five (nine); Environment: 12 (19); Digital Economy: three (three), and Health: seven (nine).

The finance and justice ministries still have to table their answer to the parliamentary question.

The figures do not include the number of persons of trust engaged within government entities.