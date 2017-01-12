Oil sheen spreads in Grand Harbour
A large part of Grand Harbour was covered in an oil sheen today, but its source is unknown.
Readers first reported what looked like an oil spill at about 10am in Rinella Bay. The sheen spread to most of the harbour by early afternoon.
The Environment Authority said it was aware of the case, but questions on its origin have not yet been answered.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.