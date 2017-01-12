Advert
Thursday, January 12, 2017, 14:35

Oil sheen spreads in Grand Harbour

  • Picture: Kate Hindle Deguara - mynews@timesofmalta.com

  • Picture - Jo Dimech Conti - Facebook/Times of Malta

  • Picture: Kate Hindle Deguara - mynews@timesofmalta.com

  • Picture: Kate Hindle Deguara - mynews@timesofmalta.com

A large part of Grand Harbour was covered in an oil sheen today, but its source is unknown.

Readers first reported what looked like an oil spill at about 10am in Rinella Bay. The sheen spread to most of the harbour by early afternoon.

The Environment Authority said it was aware of the case, but questions on its origin have not yet been answered.

