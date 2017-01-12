Increase of 8.3% in passengers between Malta and Gozo

Passenger traffic to Gozo in 2016 increased by 8.3 per cent compared to the previous year, according to official figures released today.

The number of passengers went up by 393,328 as 1,581 additional trips were made compared to 2015. Vehicle movements increased by 110,612 or 8.2 per cent, the National Statistics Office said.

Passenger numbers in the last quarter of 2016 increased by five per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

A total of 1,159,348 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo in the fourth quarter last year.

Surveying the last quarter, the NSO said that the highest number of passengers - 454,022 (39.2 per cent of the total for the quarter) - was recorded in October.

The number of vehicles increased by 6.1 per cent, totalling 343,036.

There were 5,490 trips, an increase of 4.1 per cent over the same period in 2015. The majority - 1,956 (35.6 per cent) - took place in October.

Like previous years, August recorded the highest number of trips, 2,178 or 9.7 per cent of the total.

August also registered the largest share of vehicles and passengers crossing between the two islands, 156,192 and 582,264 respectively.

Passenger traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Friday and Saturday, whereas highest numbers from Mġarr were recorded on Sunday and Saturday.