MFSA puts audit firm in control of pension fund
The MFSA has directed KPMG Malta to assume control of Falcon Funds Sicav after an investigations which started in December 2015.
The MFSA had previously issued two directives regarding the scheme, which is also being investigated by the Swedish authorities over its sales practices.
The fund reportedly owes some €247 million to Swedish pensioners.
The fund is based in Malta and has former minister Tonio Fenech as one of its directors.
