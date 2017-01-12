Mepa approves garden in City Gate ditch, new uses for old Farsons brewhouse

Mepa has approved plans for embellishment of the ditch under City Gate in Valletta. The works will include the creation of a garden incorporating green soft landscaped spaces and a number of small open spaces, finished with local hardstone paving slabs.

A one-lane vehicular access along the counterscarp will connect the parking area within the ditch to the Lascaris war rooms.

The Superintendent for Cultural Heritage, when consulted, agreed to this project as a proper balance that is being created between necessary green space and open views to allow visual appreciation of the Valletta fortifications both from within the ditch as well as from the square above, and the bridge, the Planning Authority said.

The PA also approved plans for the old historic Farsons brewhouse in Mriehel to be restored as a Grade 2 protected building to serve as a museum. It will also have a visitors’ centre, catering establishments and offices.

The building was designed by Lewis Farrugia and William Binnie (who also designed Hotel Phoenicia in Floriana) immediately following the end of the Second World War.

Its innovation lies in its structure consisting of reinforced concrete frame together with the architect’s focus on natural lighting and ventilation.

However, its main architectural highlight is the exposed functional copper brewing vats. Their sheer scale highlights the building as a symbol of the long lasting effect of the industrial revolution, the PA said.