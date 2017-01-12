Hijacker could not communicate with doctor in prison as no translator was available

A lawyer representing Libyan hijackers who diverted a plane to Malta last month, denied media reports that the hijackers were on a hunger strike.

One of the hijackers, however, is suffering from a medical condition, but when a doctor called to see him in prison, a translator was not available and the two could not communicate.

Hijackers Moussa Saha Ali Soko and Ali Ahmed Saleh appeared in court under heavy police escort today for the continuation of the compilation of evidence.

They stand accused of having hijacked an Afriqiyah Airlines flight over Libya last December 23, holding people against their will and threatening violence.

The court today heard evidence by a number of soldiers who described how they had arrested the two men when they came out of the aircraft and surrendered after the passengers were released.

The soldiers also described how they had searched the men and the aircraft, discovering two pistols and a hand grenade which later turned out to be fake.

Asked by the court if media reports about a hunger strike by the accused were true, Dr Patrick Valentino, representing Mr Saleh, said the Libyans were eating but one has a medical condition. But when a doctor was sent to see him, no translator was available and they could not understand each other.

Dr Joe Ellis, appearing for Mr Moussa, said his client was not being allowed to watch TV with the other prisoners and could not contact his parents.

There was some confusion at the beginning of the sitting when Dr Martin Fenech turned up, saying he had been asked by the legal aid agency to represent Mr Saleh.

The court said that once Mr Saleh already had a lawyer, and did not require assistance, Dr Fenech's services were not needed.