Court holds off further sale of controversial property to Mark Gaffarena

The Civil Court has rejected a call made in court by Mark Gaffarena and his wife for the co-owners of a property in Old Mint Street, Valletta to sell their quarter ownership to him as laid down in a promise of sale agreement.

The co-owners are insisting that the sale cannot go ahead pending a decision by the court in a case instituted by the prime minister seeking to annul the expropriation of the half ownership already held by Mr Gaffarena and the compensation given to him.

The controversial expropriation had led to the resignation of then Parliamentary Secretary Michael Falzon after the National Audit Office found there had been “collusion” between the Land Department, Mr Gaffarena and Michael Falzon.

The Auditor also found government officials had been “secretly cooperating to the detriment of the other property co-owners”.

In his court case Dr Muscat is arguing that the government expropriated a half undivided share of 36, Old Mint Street, Valletta from all the co-owners and not only from Mr Gaffarena. The expropriation should be annulled because the compensation should not have been given only to Mr Gaffarena.

The co-owners are arguing that the outcome of the case instituted by the prime minister has a direct bearing on them and their ownership.

Madame Justice Lorraine Schembri Orland said she agreed with a decision by another court which had also put off the sale to Mr Gaffarena of the remaining quarter of the property held by Daphne Corrieri while the prime minister’s case was decided.