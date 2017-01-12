€360 million Electrogas loan guarantee to be withdrawn

The €360 million loan guarantee given by the government to Electrogas is to be withdrawn, Minister Without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi said today.

The European Commission yesterday approved the power station deal in its entirety.

Dr Mizzi said the Commission’s approval had offered legal certainty to the project and removed all doubts about it being good value for money.

He said the security of supply agreement with Electrogas could now be signed, leading to the withdrawal of the loan guarantee.

The minister said all agreements signed with Electrogas had been scrutinised by the Commission, including the winning bid submitted by Electrogas.

These deals would be published shortly, he said.

Dr Mizzi also confirmed that a deal to purchase the power station if the security of supply agreement was not approved would no longer be in force.

Dr Mizzi’s permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi said the Electrogas deal would not distort competition, including with the interconnector.