Fourth floor deals

Carmel Zammit, from Naxxar (January 5) is rather optimistic when he says “Din l-Art Ħelwa and others who really have the interest of Malta at heart should be given all the support needed in the upcoming struggle...”.

I am sure he has by now understood how things have been planned as far back as 2013.

I am sure he remembers Anġlu Farrugia’s (today’s Speaker) remarks about the visitors to the fourth floor of the Labour Party headquarters.

Promises have to be kept, dear friend, and as it seems the Maltese population has got used to taking things lying down with a cowardly resignation.

There is not much one can do to stop permits being given by the Planning Authority.