Fourth floor deals
Carmel Zammit, from Naxxar (January 5) is rather optimistic when he says “Din l-Art Ħelwa and others who really have the interest of Malta at heart should be given all the support needed in the upcoming struggle...”.
I am sure he has by now understood how things have been planned as far back as 2013.
I am sure he remembers Anġlu Farrugia’s (today’s Speaker) remarks about the visitors to the fourth floor of the Labour Party headquarters.
Promises have to be kept, dear friend, and as it seems the Maltese population has got used to taking things lying down with a cowardly resignation.
There is not much one can do to stop permits being given by the Planning Authority.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.