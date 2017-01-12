Democracy restored

Allow me to refer to the letter titled ‘Resurrecting the past’ by Alfred Gauci (December 6) wherein he wrote: “The biggest lesson that should be learnt from the incidents in Tal-Barrani Road 30 years ago: leaders of political parties should keep their supporters away from where trouble is brewing. If then leader of the Opposition Eddie Fenech Adami planned that day’s meeting somewhere else instead of at Żejtun the incidents would have been avoided.”

Instead of pontificating about what Fenech Adami did or what he should (or should not) have done he should have thanked him for having restored democracy in the Maltese islands as from May 9, 1987.