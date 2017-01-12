Civil libel damages

From statements made so far, it seems likely that this year will see the end of criminal libel.

This would be a huge achievement for freedom of speech in our country.

People found guilty of criminal libel can not only be fined but also sentenced to up to three months in prison. Despite its nonchalant and routine use in Malta, criminal libel is more suited to a dictatorship than to a democracy. Thus, one cannot but welcome the repeal of this repressive instrument.

Lately, several public figures, enjoying excessively well-remunerated positions as government consultants or political appointees have taken this opportunity to demand an increase in the damages that can be awarded in civil libel cases. The present law awards damages of up to €11,646.87 for successful suits. If this amount were to increase any further, this would be sufficient to strangle the local press and muzzle individual citizens wishing to express their views.

One understands that these public figures want this measure to discourage press scrutiny of their activities. I would like to remark that freedom of speech is a public good and that the public interest needs to prevail over the private interests of these few in any sensible press law.

So far, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has been consistent in his support for freedom of speech.

He has taken bold initiatives which have dismantled several censorship laws. The removal of criminal libel may yet be one of his most important measures.

I would thus like to ask him to rise to the challenge one last time and not to give in to this privileged clique that would like nothing better than to tighten further the noose around the neck of the press.

He will, thus, no doubt earn the gratitude of all those who exercise freedom of expression on a regular basis and often at substantial personal risk.