Stripes and Sliema conduct Temile-Muir swap deal talks

Frank Temile – Birkirkara.

Birkirkara and Sliema Wanderers are in advanced talks over a swap deal in-volving Frank Temile and Gary Muir.

The Blues are currently looking to bring in a forward following the departure of Milos Galin.

The Serb was released by the Wanderers earlier this month after failing to leave a positive impact since joining the BOV Premier League club in the close season.

Sliema identified Temile as their ideal signing and hope to conclude talks with Birkirkara to strengthen their squad in this month’s transfer window.

However, the Stripes are only expected to part ways with Temile if they fill his void with a valid replacement and told the Wanderers to let Muir go as part of the deal.

Sources have told Times of Malta that the Wanderers have already held talks with Temile’s agent over personal terms and they are close to reaching an agreement.

Birkirkara were expected to meet Muir and discuss his personal terms yesterday evening even though it seems the Scottish defender has already accepted to join the Stripes this month.

If the transfer is finalised in time, Temile will make his first appearance for the Wanderers against Ħamrun on Saturday while Muir will be in contention for the Stripes’ big clash against leaders Balzan on Sunday.

For Birkirkara this could become the second player-swap deal this month after signing goalkeeper Henry Bonello from Valletta last week with international midfielder Rowen Muscat moving to the Malta champions.

Another player who could also leave Birkirkara is Ryan Scicluna. The midfielder is harbouring hopes of continuing his career abroad.

The club chiefs have already assured Scicluna that they will not stand in his way should he receive a good offer to play in an overseas league.

Club insiders told Times of Malta that the player is attracting interest from a number of League Two clubs but so far no concrete offer is on the table.

Jaros’s assistant

Birkirkara have appointed Miran Emerisic as assistant to head coach Nikola Jaros.

The 56-year-old Slovenian enjoys a wealth of experience having coached NK Drava and NK Aluminij, in Slovenia, and FC Bad Blumau, in Austria, before in his career.