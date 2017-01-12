Sporting briefs

Makelele: Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has been appointed assistant coach at Swansea City. The 43-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to link up again with the club’s new coach Paul Clement. Makelele worked with Clement during his playing stint at Chelsea and as a coach with PSG.

Pardo: Nantes have signed forward Felipe Pardo on loan from Olympiakos until the end of the season. The 26-year-old Colombian will bolster boss Sergio Conceicao’s options as the struggling Pays de la Loire club look to avoid relegation from Ligue 1.

Info: The independent review into allegations of child abuse in UK football has made its first call for evidence. Set up by the English FA and led by Clive Sheldon QC, the review has written to all clubs in England and Wales, both amateur and professional, asking for information about allegations of child sexual abuse between 1970 and 2005. The clubs have been given until March 15 to respond.

Gagliardini: Inter completed the transfer of promising Italy Under-21 midfielder Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta on an 18-month loan deal, yesterday. In securing the 22-year-old’s services until June 30, 2018, the Nerazzurri have recruited a pass master who has helped unfancied Atalanta reach sixth place in the Serie A table this season.

Gardner: Birmingham City have completed the loan signing of West Brom midfielder Craig Gardner. The 30-year-old has joined for the rest of the season with a fee agreed for a permanent return to St Andrew’s in the summer. Gardner spent 18 months at Birmingham between January 2010 to June 2011 and won the League Cup.