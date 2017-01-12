Sliema’s 1948 visit to Sicily

Sliema Wanderers as they lined up against Floriana for a league match on March 27, 1949.

Before the 1960s contacts between Maltese clubs and foreign teams were not frequent.

There was, of course, the Christmas Tourney but this was restricted to three or four matches for each tournament. It was, therefore, the custom for Maltese clubs to tour North Africa or nearby Sicily in the close season.

We could still beat the Africans in those days but the Sicilians were a different preposition especially when our clubs aimed high and chose to play against those teams from the Italian League.

One such event was undertaken by Sliema Wanderers before the start of the 1948-49 season.

The immediate post-war period was not a good time for Floriana and the Wanderers. In 1948, the traditional leaders of Maltese football were still to win their first post-war championship. The teams to beat in those days were Ħamrun Spartans and Valletta FC.

After many years in hibernation, the two old rivals had resumed their scourging rivalry from the nostalgic Mile End era and were, at the time, enjoying a grand revival in their fortunes.

1946-47 was a particular bad season for the Wanderers. In the league they simply could not keep pace with the front-runners and at the end of the season they finished a poor fourth, seven points short of Ħamrun’s total at the top of the table.

In 1947-48, Sliema’s fortunes did not improve much. In the league they finished third behind Valletta and the Spartans but, at least, they had the satisfaction of lifting the FA Trophy after beating Hibernians 1-0 in the final.

The next season the Blues were prepared better to make an assault on the title. However, they needed something different to revive their competitive spirit.

So, the committee decided to take the team on a short trip to Sicily for pre-season. It was certainly a good idea but Sliema made the mistake of choosing to play against Catania. It was a rather ambitious choice and the Blues were soon brought down to earth when on September 26, 1948 they were soundly beaten 6-1.

Catania were enjoying a short spell in the Italian top flight at the time. And that season Catania spent a remarkable sum of £22,000 on new players.

In fact, of the 14 players who faced Sliema Wanderers 13 were new acquisitions. The most noted was Trignoli, who was on loan from Birkirkara because he was serving his national service in Sicily. The two teams lined-up as follows:

Sliema: Wanderers: Lolly Rizzo, Donald Mercieca, Mallia, Gejtu Sacco, Eddie Cole, N. Catania, Guzi Camilleri, George Bencini, Tony Nicholl, H. Borg, (L. Vigar), Maurice DeCesare.

Catania: Rega (Grimaldi), Messora, Zucchelli, Cervati, Hernandez, Testi, Zega (Perrone), Porcelli (Trignoli), Bossi, Gaggeotti, Vornoli.

Substitutes Perrone and Trignoli scored two goals each for Catania and the others came from Porcelli and Vornoli.

Tony Nicholl got a consolation goal for the Wanderers.

Generally, this was a poor effort by the Blues. However, the trip seemed to have served its purpose as Sliema went into their league commitments with a new-found verve which stood them well for the rest of the season.

That season Sliema went on to win the Championship after a tough battle with the Spartans and Valletta. They also reached the FA Trophy final where they were beaten 5-1 by Floriana.