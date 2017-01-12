Ronaldo, Modric rested for King’s Cup game at Sevilla

Real Madrid have rested Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric for today’s King’s Cup last 16, second leg at Sevilla but captain Sergio Ramos is back after injury, the club said yesterday.

With Real winning last week’s first leg 3-0, coach Zinedine Zidane’s priority looks to have turned to Sunday’s La Liga game back at Sevilla, which could have a huge impact on their bid to claim their first title in five years. The Andalusian club are second in the standings, trailing Real by four points although they have played a game more.

Real midfielders Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic have also returned to the squad alongside Ramos although James Rodriguez, scorer of two of the three goals in the first leg, has been left out after sustaining a slight calf injury.

Zidane unveiled his squad list after giving his pre-game news conference, where he said Real would not relax in the second leg despite their advantage.

“We know it’s going to be hard because Sevilla are going to do everything they can to win and we’re expecting it to be difficult. We’re prepared for that and it (the first leg result) won’t change anything,” he said.

“What Sevilla are doing at the moment is phenomenal. They are a really strong team with quality players.

“Both games are vital to us, it’s a big week for us.”