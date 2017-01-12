Midfielder Kristensen banned for Hibernians

Hibernians will be without Bjorn Kristensen for next Sunday’s important BOV Premier League match against Floriana as yesterday the Malta midfielder was handed a one-match ban by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner.

Kristensen incurred his fourth booking during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Valletta as the Paolites maintained the pace with league leaders Balzan.

Three other players were also banned one match after receiving a fourth yellow card in match-day 17. They are Jorge M. Neto (Ħamrun Spartans), Miguel Attard (Pembroke Athleta) and Bong Won Che (St Andrew’s).

Attard and Bong will be skipping the derby on Saturday while Jorge won’t be available for the Spartans against Sliema Wanderers.

Meanwhile, two other players from the top flight were also handed one-match bans yesterday but for a different reason.

In fact, Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderers) and Valletta newcomer Tomas Radzinevicius will both be unavailable this weekend as their respective clubs were sanctioned for failing to submit the two players’ medical certificates.