Injury blow for Swansea as Taylor fractures cheekbone
Swansea City have been dealt a blow in their English Premier League survival fight with the news Wales international Neil Taylor has fractured his cheekbone.
The struggling Swans revealed the 27-year-old suffered the injury in training yesterday morning and went to hospital later in the day, with Taylor now requiring surgery for the issue.
No time-frame has been put on Taylor’s return at this stage but his absence will be keenly felt as new Swansea boss Paul Clement tries to steer them away from trouble.
No top-flight side has conceded as many times as Swansea, who have shipped 45 goals in 20 fixtures, and Clement is expected to bolster his defence this month.
Swansea City have a brutal run of fixtures coming up which Taylor could miss, with Arsenal, Southampton and champions Leicester City all due to visit south Wales before March, while the next three away games are at top contenders Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.
