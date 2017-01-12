Football news

Manchester City have announced midfielder Manu Garcia has joined Dutch side NAC Breda on loan until the end of the season.

News of the 19-year-old Spaniard’s switch comes a day after Alaves, who he had joined in August on a season-long loan, revealed they had reached agreement with him for the deal to be terminated.

He made only one appearance for the La Liga outfit.

In December, Garcia signed a two-year contract extension with City to keep him at the club until June 2020.

New deals for Gaspar and Costa

Villarreal defenders Mario Gaspar and Jaume Costa have signed new contracts.

Twenty-six-year-old Mario has made over 200 appearances for the Yellow Submarine and agrees new terms running until 2023 while left-back Costa, 28, will remain until June 2021.

Both renewals followed soon after the revelation that goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo and midfielder Manu Trigueros had committed to Fran Escriba’s side.

Silva puts fun factor first at Man. City

Midfielder David Silva enjoys the competitive nature of the Premier League but the Spaniard is refusing to become obsessed about winning another league title with Manchester City.

The 31-year-old has already won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup in the last six seasons at the club and is a regular starter under manager Pep Guardiola.

“I have been here for an eternity and I am happy,” Silva said.

“I like lots of things, the competitiveness every weekend. But personally I just try to work day to day – I do not get obsessed with thinking about titles.”

Hull City must add more players – Silva

Hull City manager Marco Silva believes he needs to add more players to the squad if the basement club are to survive the Premier League relegation battle.

Silva failed to name a full 18-member squad for Hull’s 2-0 League Cup semi-final defeat in the first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday after Jake Livermore missed the game due to illness.

The 39-year-old manager dismissed transfer reports linking top scorer Robert Snodgrass, insisting the club will only look to improve the squad in January.

“I don’t know about this (Snodgrass) offer. Of course, without doubt (we need Snodgrass to help us survive),” Silva, who replaced Mike Phelan last week, said.

“We’ll see, at the moment they are important players, we need to improve our squad with quality players, not only one, not only two, we need some players to improve our roster.”

Mourinho demands more from the fans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged his fans to find their voice when they host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, telling them to not just “come to the theatre” but “play with us”.

United defeated Hull City 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the League Cup. The Portuguese, however, was not impressed by the subdued atmosphere in the first half.

“I think in the first half the players have to do better, I have to do better... the fans they also have to do better,” Mourinho said.

“Maybe I didn’t do my job well, maybe I should have brought more tension to the dynamic to prepare the game.”

Hero’s welcome

Asia’s first Puskas Award winner Mohd Faiz Subri was given an enthusiastic homecoming yesterday as Malaysians continue to celebrate his wonder goal.

Around a hundred fans decked out in national team colours cheered and waved Malaysian flags to welcome Mohd Faiz, who was clearly taken aback by the reception, on his arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“Thank you. Thanks for supporting me. Thanks for voting,” a nervous Mohd Faiz told the fans.

“I hope this win will encourage (Malaysian footballers) to work harder to succeed not only on an individual level, but on a national level as well,” said 25-year-old student Sadiq Asyraf, who was part of the welcoming party.

‘King Kazu’ set to play on into his 50s

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will extend one of soccer’s longest pro careers by 12 months after the 49-year-old agreed a new deal with second division Yokohama FC yesterday.

“King Kazu’, who scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan prior to his international retirement in 2000, is set for his 32nd season as a professional.

“I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my team-mates and supporters who have always given me support,” said Miura, who turns 50 on February 26.