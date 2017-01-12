Euro 2016 generated €1.22 billion

Last year’s European Championship tournament generated a €1.22 billion boost for host France, a study commissioned by the French government showed yesterday.

It said that 2.5 million fans attended the games even as France extended a state of emergency and intelligence agencies warned of the threat of militant attacks during the month-long tournament.

The report, unveiled by the Centre of Law and Economics of Sport, said fans spent an average of €154 per day during their average 7.9 day stays – with just over a third of that amount being spent on accommodation.