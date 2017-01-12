Partizan handed ban by UEFA over unpaid debts

Partizan Belgrade have been banned from European club competition for one of the next three seasons over unpaid debts, UEFA has announced.

The ban means the Serbian club, who last won the domestic league in 2015, will be precluded from playing in either the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League the first time they qualify before 2020.

A statement from the UEFA club financial control body read: “FK Partizan will be excluded from participating in the next (one) UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify during the next three seasons (ie. the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons).

“This decision was taken after FK Partizan failed to comply with the articles 65(1), 66(1) and 66bis(1) of the UEFA club licensing and financial fair play regulations.”

The articles refer to unpaid monies towards football clubs, employees and social or tax authorities.

Reports suggest Partizan owe €2.5m in unpaid debts, with the club having broken UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations three times in the past five years.