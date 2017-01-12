Share index reaches 9-year high

The share index posted its third consecutive daily positive performance as it advanced by a further 0.12% to a fresh near nine-year high of 4,672.271 points.

Trading activity was spread across seven equities, three of which registered marginal gains whilst another four closed the day unchanged. Volumes were however concentrated on just two equities – BOV and MIA – which accounted for over 82% of the total value of equities traded today.

Bank of Valletta recaptured the €2.27 level (+0.4%) across 45,462 shares. The equity starts trading without the entitlement to the bonus share issue as from tomorrow.

Also in the retail-banking sector, HSBC inched 0.1% higher to a fresh near three-year high of €1.97,9 on reduced volumes totalling 12,550 shares. The HSBC board of directors is scheduled to meet on February 21 to consider and approve the preliminary statement of annual results for 2016 and the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended during the annual general meeting to be held on April 13.

Last Friday, the bank also announced the redemption of its €58.2 million 4.6% subordinated bonds on February 1.

A single deal of just 5,000 shares lifted the equity of International Hotel Investments to the 62c1 level (+0.2%).

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport maintained the €4.10 level on heightened activity totalling 25,135 shares. Yesterday MIA revealed a 10% increase in passenger movements to a record of 5.08 million movements during 2016 and is expecting a further growth of between 2% to 3% in passenger numbers during 2017 to 5.2 million.

Furthermore, MIA also stated that it expects to generate €73 million in revenues in 2017 which should lead to an EBITDA figure of over €40 million and a net profit of over €20 million.

The MIA board of directors is scheduled to meet on February 22 to consider and approve the company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31.

Similarly, RS2 Software held on to the €1.81 level albeit on insignificant volumes.

The two other active equities today were MIDI (14,300 shares) and Malta Properties Company (11,915 shares). Both shares closed this morning’s session unchanged at 35c and 57c1 respectively.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index continued to recover some of its recent declines as it advanced by a further 0.44% today – the best daily performance in three weeks – to 1,143.130 points.

Euro zone sovereign yields eased lower this morning, with the 10-year benchmark German Bund yield touching a one-week low of 0.212% from 0.277% yesterday, possibly as a result of uncertainties on the interest rate hike path to be adopted by the US Federal Reserve this year.

Meanwhile, economic data coming out from the single currency area continued to show encouraging signs of recovery as industrial output jumped by a better-than-expected 1.5% month-on-month in December and by 3.2% year-on-year.

Further data also showed that Germany’s economy grew by 0.5% in Q4 2016 and by 1.9% in all of 2016 – the sharpest growth rate in the last five years.

